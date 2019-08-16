Coachella puppies dumped: Woman sentenced to jail for animal cruelty

COACHELLA, Calif. -- The woman arrested for dumping seven newborn puppies in a trash bin in Coachella will serve jail time.Deborah Sue Culwell, 59, was sentenced to a year in jail after she pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and abandonment charges. She also received three years of probation.Culwell was arrested after a security video showed her tossing the litter of puppies in a trash bin outside an auto parts store in April.All but one of the puppies survived after a passerby found them and called police.