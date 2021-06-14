Fresno County puppy who grew into beautiful superhero looking for forever home

Meet Nebula, a 7-month-old pitbull-lab from the Valley Animal Center.
At the Super Adoption Event on Saturday, Nebula was winning hearts dressed as Supergirl.
But it hasn't always been easy for the young superpup.
When she and her siblings were found in a Fresno County orchard, they were covered with mites and left to fend for themselves at only 10 weeks old.
The tiny puppies were brought into the Valley Animal Center with their skin raw and itchy, having lost all their hair.
Fast forward four months, and they've all turned into healthy, gorgeous teens - thanks to a little time, love, and medicine from the staff at the shelter.
The staff decided to name the puppies after Marvel superheroes because of their incredible fight for survival.
"They are all superheroes the way they fought (during the) first part of their life," said supervisor Ruben Cantu.
"Her litter was all girls, so we named them all after Marvel female characters - Nebula, Gamora, Valkyrie, Wanda, Zuri, and Black Widow."
One by one, the superhero sisters got adopted. Now Nebula is the last of her litter looking for a home.
She is described as a sweet, high-energy puppy who loves playing with other dogs and is great with people.
If you're interested in adopting her, you can visit the Valley Animal Center's website.