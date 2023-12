QB&A with David Carr: Looking at Christian McCaffrey for MVP

With three weeks left in the NFL season, the MVP race is starting to heat up.

With three weeks left in the NFL season, the MVP race is starting to heat up.

With three weeks left in the NFL season, the MVP race is starting to heat up.

With three weeks left in the NFL season, the MVP race is starting to heat up.

With three weeks left in the NFL season, the MVP race is starting to heat up.

San Francisco has two candidates: Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey.

In this week's QB &A, David Carr makes the case for the 49ers running back.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.