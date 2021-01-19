QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Josh Allen carrying the Bills, can he lead Buffalo to the Super Bowl?

Josh Allen carrying the Bills on his back

Mindset of a 24-year-old QB in the playoffs

Can the Chiefs win without Mahomes?

Andy Reid's playcalling...reckless?

Does the Packers swagger matter?

What made Davante Adams' touchdown work

Who wins the Bucs/Packers rematch

Super Bowl prediction

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.This week's topics include: