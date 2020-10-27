fresno state bulldogs

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Fresno State has "scar tissue" after season opener

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.

This week's topics include:

  • Jake Haener's debut at Fresno State quarterback
  • How a short week will affect the Dogs come Thursday night
  • Which coach/quarterback relationship is the best in the NFC West
  • How the 49ers are winning games despite the injury bug
  • What Derek Carr missed from his offensive line leading up to the Bucs
  • What led to Davante Adams breakout game against the Texans
  • How Trent keeps getting celebrities to narrate his high school team's "hype videos"
