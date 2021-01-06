QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Josh Allen has had 'one of the greatest jumps of quarterback play' in a single year

Will the Bills overlook the Colts in the Wildcard game?

Why Josh Allen will perform different than his playoff debut

Why Davante Adams is so hard to stop

Bet on Brady and the Bucs?

What went wrong for the Raiders

Trent's pick for MVP

How aware are players/coaches in week 17 of end of year bonuses?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.This week's topics include: