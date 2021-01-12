QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Previewing Josh Allen v. Lamar Jackson and other playoff matchups

Bills 1st playoff win in 25 years

Previewing Lamar Jackson v. Josh Allen

Why the Browns have the ingredients for the formula needed to beat the Chiefs

Why the Rams could upset the Packers

The "history channel" showdown with Brady/Brees

Ronnie Rivers (and others) decision to come back

Future NFL standouts from National Championship

Why a team will be lucky to get Justin Fields in the NFL Draft

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.This week's topics include: