QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Previewing Josh Allen v. Lamar Jackson and other playoff matchups
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.
Bills 1st playoff win in 25 years Previewing Lamar Jackson v. Josh Allen Why the Browns have the ingredients for the formula needed to beat the Chiefs Why the Rams could upset the Packers The "history channel" showdown with Brady/Brees Ronnie Rivers (and others) decision to come back Future NFL standouts from National Championship Why a team will be lucky to get Justin Fields in the NFL Draft
This week's topics include:
