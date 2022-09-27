QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Josh Allen playing at 'hall of fame level' but can't do it all
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to discuss topics such as Cooper Rush winning with the Cowboys, Jimmy G's safety and how the Dolphins won despite numbers favoring the Bills.
All topics include:How Cooper Rush is winning with the CowboysJimmy G's safetyHow Dolphins won despite numbers favoring the BillsKen Dorsey's outburstAlarm bells for the 0-3 Raiders?Trevor Lawrence and the 2-1 JagsWhat to look for as Fresno State plays its longest road trip without 4 starters
