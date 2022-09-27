WATCH LIVE

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Josh Allen playing at 'hall of fame level' but can't do it all

ByStephen Hicks via KFSN logo
11 minutes ago
Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to discuss topics such as Cooper Rush winning with the Cowboys, Jimmy G's safety and how the Dolphins won despite numbers favoring the Bills.

All topics include:

  • How Cooper Rush is winning with the Cowboys
  • Jimmy G's safety
  • How Dolphins won despite numbers favoring the Bills
  • Ken Dorsey's outburst
  • Alarm bells for the 0-3 Raiders?
  • Trevor Lawrence and the 2-1 Jags
  • What to look for as Fresno State plays its longest road trip without 4 starters
