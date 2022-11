QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Jeff Tedford 'the Yoda of big games'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.

All topics include:

Raiders back-to-back walk-off OT wins

What the Packers should do with Rodgers/Love

Chiefs the team to beat

What makes the 49ers defense tick

Fresno State's chances in the MW title game

Jake Haener's chase of his first conference title

'Set Apart' documentary set to air Friday on Bally Sports

EDITOR'S NOTE: This segment of QB &A was recorded before Trent Dilfer was announced as the next head coach of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).