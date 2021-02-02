This week's topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Super Bowl preview and why Derek Carr trade rumors are ridiculous
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.
Will Tampa playing at home be an advantage? What's the formula for beating the Chiefs? Should Tampa blitz Mahomes? Brady v. Mahomes is grabbing the headlines but what really is going to lead to a win? Jared Goff/Matt Stafford trade Addressing the Derek Carr trade rumors Reflecting on Super Bowl XXXV (20 years since win) Tom Flores Hall of Fame resume
