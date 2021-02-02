QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Super Bowl preview and why Derek Carr trade rumors are ridiculous

Will Tampa playing at home be an advantage?

What's the formula for beating the Chiefs?

Should Tampa blitz Mahomes?

Brady v. Mahomes is grabbing the headlines but what really is going to lead to a win?

Jared Goff/Matt Stafford trade

Addressing the Derek Carr trade rumors

Reflecting on Super Bowl XXXV (20 years since win)

Tom Flores Hall of Fame resume

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.This week's topics include: