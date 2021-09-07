QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Bulldogs 'Physically more gifted than they've been in a long time'

Positive takeaways from Fresno State's loss to #11 Oregon

Message to players who fumbled

Potential to overlook Cal Poly with trip to UCLA in 2 weeks

Feeling on the Raiders heading into the season

Josh Allen + Bills as Super Bowl favorites

Rookie QB who has impressed the most in preseason

Impact of a 17 game season + COVID 19

Rapid Fire Round

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.This week's topics include: