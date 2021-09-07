qba

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Bulldogs 'Physically more gifted than they've been in a long time'

By
QB&A: Bulldogs 'Physically more gifted than they've been in a while'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.

This week's topics include:

  • Positive takeaways from Fresno State's loss to #11 Oregon
  • Message to players who fumbled
  • Potential to overlook Cal Poly with trip to UCLA in 2 weeks
  • Feeling on the Raiders heading into the season
  • Josh Allen + Bills as Super Bowl favorites
  • Rookie QB who has impressed the most in preseason
  • Impact of a 17 game season + COVID 19
  • Rapid Fire Round
