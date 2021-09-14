qba

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: 'Jake Haener is one of the best players in the country'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.

This week's topics include:

  • Looking back on the roller coaster finish between the Raiders + Ravens on Monday Night
  • Raiders offense is different than the 50/50 pass/run last season
  • Quieting the crowd noise inside Allegiant Stadium
  • What happened to Buffalo in a week 1 loss to the Steelers
  • Josh Allen throwing the ball the most in his career
  • Packers/Aaron Rodgers drama leading to loss
  • Possible surprise team coming out of the AFC/NFC West
  • Why Fresno State can pull off the upset v. #13 UCLA
