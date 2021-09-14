QB&A with Trent Dilfer: 'Jake Haener is one of the best players in the country'

Looking back on the roller coaster finish between the Raiders + Ravens on Monday Night

Raiders offense is different than the 50/50 pass/run last season

Quieting the crowd noise inside Allegiant Stadium

What happened to Buffalo in a week 1 loss to the Steelers

Josh Allen throwing the ball the most in his career

Packers/Aaron Rodgers drama leading to loss

Possible surprise team coming out of the AFC/NFC West

Why Fresno State can pull off the upset v. #13 UCLA

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.This week's topics include: