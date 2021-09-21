All topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Biggest challenge facing Fresno State football is how Dogs handle success
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to discuss topics such as Fresno State's upset win over UCLA, what's leading to the Las Vegas Raiders' 2-0 start and challenges for the Bulldogs now that they're ranked.
Jake Haener being the 'best player' against UCLA Fresno State's challenges now that they're ranked Parallels between UCLA game winning and SDSU game in '92 What's leading to Raiders 2-0 start Why practice is so valuable in the NFL Bills slow start Possible surprise team coming out of the AFC/NFC West Why the 49ers should stick with Jimmy G Matthew Stafford & the Rams
