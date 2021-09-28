qba

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Fresno State entering rare air, needs to clean up on defense

By
QB&A: Fresno State entering rare air, needs to clean up on defense

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to discuss topics such as Derek Carr's poise in the fourth quarter vs. the Dolphins, Fresno States' character-building win over UNLV and Lorenzo Neal's jersey being retired.

All topics include:

  • Derek Carr's 'poise' in the fourth quarter + overtime different than year's past
  • Playcalling from Jon Gruden late
  • End of 49ers/Packers game
  • 'Moral victory' for Jimmy Garoppolo
  • Fresno State's character building win over UNLV
  • What it's like to travel to Hawaii to face Rainbow Warriors
  • Lorenzo Neal getting his jersey retired at Fresno State
