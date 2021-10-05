All topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Fresno State entering rare air, needs to clean up on defense
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to discuss topics such as the Chargers/Raiders game on Monday night, Joey Bosa's comments on Derek Carr postgame and the biggest takeaway from Brady's return to Foxborough.
Reaction to Chargers/Raiders game on Monday Night Football Joey Bosa's comments on Derek Carr postgame Most impressive part of Justin Herbert's game No more 'yeah, but' with the Bills Previewing Bills/Chiefs on SNF Biggest takeaway from Brady's return to Foxborough 'Kyler is King' of the NFC West; what makes him so great Fresno State's loss at Hawaii and what's next for the Bulldogs
