QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Fresno State entering rare air, needs to clean up on defense

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to discuss topics such as the Chargers/Raiders game on Monday night, Joey Bosa's comments on Derek Carr postgame and the biggest takeaway from Brady's return to Foxborough.

All topics include:

  • Reaction to Chargers/Raiders game on Monday Night Football
  • Joey Bosa's comments on Derek Carr postgame
  • Most impressive part of Justin Herbert's game
  • No more 'yeah, but' with the Bills
  • Previewing Bills/Chiefs on SNF
  • Biggest takeaway from Brady's return to Foxborough
  • 'Kyler is King' of the NFC West; what makes him so great
  • Fresno State's loss at Hawaii and what's next for the Bulldogs
