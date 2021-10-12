qba

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Raiders season in peril after Jon Gruden resigns as head coach

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to discuss topics such Jon Gruden's resignation, Josh Allen's development in the red zone and Lamar Jackson's performance on Monday.

All topics include:

  • Reaction to Jon Gruden's resignation
  • What Rich Bisaccia is stepping into in Las Vegas
  • Bills v. Chiefs a changing of the guard
  • Josh Allen's development in the Red Zone
  • Lamar Jackson's performance on MNF
  • Connection between Davante Adams + Aaron Rodgers
  • Why the Cowboys should be talked about more
