All topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: A lot of Aaron Rodgers in Derek Carr's game
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to discuss topics such as reaction to Bills/Titans, Derek Carr's development and Fresno State's win over Wyoming.
All topics include:
Reaction to Bills/Titans on Monday Night How to run a successful QB sneak Reaction to Raiders win under Rich Bisaccia Derek Carr's development in year 8 Cardinals winning without Kliff Kingsbury Fresno State's 17-0 win over Wyoming Previewing Jake Haener v. Carson Strong matchup 28 years since the 48-45 win at BYU
All topics include:
Related topics:
sportsfresnoqbafresno state bulldogs
sportsfresnoqbafresno state bulldogs
QBA
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News