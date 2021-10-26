All topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Derek Carr putting Raiders 'on his back' after the loss of Jon Gruden
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to discuss topics such as the Raiders winning out Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs, Derek Carr's improved accuracy and Fresno State's win over Nevada.
All topics include:
Raiders win without Waller/Jacobs Carr saying he has to "process" Gruden departure Carr's improved accuracy and departure from 'dink and dunk' Should the Raiders hire Rich Bisaccia? Buy or sell Chiefs What's gone wrong in San Francisco Are the Cardinals sustainable? Fresno State's win v. NevadaSDSU's punter Matt Araiza
All topics include:
Related topics:
sportsfresnoqbafresno state bulldogs
sportsfresnoqbafresno state bulldogs
QBA
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News