qba

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Derek Carr putting Raiders 'on his back' after the loss of Jon Gruden

By
EMBED <>More Videos

QB&A: Derek Carr putting Raiders 'on his back' after loss of Gruden

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to discuss topics such as the Raiders winning out Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs, Derek Carr's improved accuracy and Fresno State's win over Nevada.

All topics include:

  • Raiders win without Waller/Jacobs
  • Carr saying he has to "process" Gruden departure
  • Carr's improved accuracy and departure from 'dink and dunk'
  • Should the Raiders hire Rich Bisaccia?
  • Buy or sell Chiefs
  • What's gone wrong in San Francisco
  • Are the Cardinals sustainable?
  • Fresno State's win v. Nevada
    • SDSU's punter Matt Araiza
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    sportsfresnoqbafresno state bulldogs
    Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    QBA
    QB&A: 'Deep seeded hate' for SJ State part of a real rivalry for FS
    QB&A: Bills the 1 team in the AFC not talked about enough
    QB&A: If Jake Haener has 1st round grade, he should leave for Draft
    QB&A with Trent Dilfer: A lot of Aaron Rodgers in Derek Carr's game
    TOP STORIES
    Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
    Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
    Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
    World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
    Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
    Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
    Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
    Show More
    14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
    Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
    Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
    Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
    Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
    More TOP STORIES News