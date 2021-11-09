qba

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: If Jake Haener has 1st round grade, he should leave for NFL Draft

By
EMBED <>More Videos

QB&A: If Jake Haener has 1st round grade, he should leave for Draft

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to discuss topics such as the Raiders coming up short against the Giants, how the team can move on from off-field distractions and Fresno State's loss against Boise State.

All topics include:

  • Raiders come up short against the Giants
  • How Vegas can move on from off field distractions
  • Jordan Love's debut for Green Bay
  • How visiting teams give seats to wives/girlfriends
  • Bills problems: real or an aberration?
  • Bigger surprise: Patriots or Titans?
  • Fresno State falling flat v. Boise State
  • Should seniors like Jake Haener come back another year?
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    sportsfresnoqbafresno state bulldogs
    Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    QBA
    QB&A: 'Deep seeded hate' for SJ State part of a real rivalry for FS
    QB&A: Bills the 1 team in the AFC not talked about enough
    QB&A: Derek Carr putting Raiders 'on his back' after loss of Gruden
    QB&A with Trent Dilfer: A lot of Aaron Rodgers in Derek Carr's game
    TOP STORIES
    Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
    Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
    Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
    Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
    14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
    Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
    Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
    Show More
    Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
    2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
    Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
    Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
    Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
    More TOP STORIES News