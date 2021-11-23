qba

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: 'Deep seeded hate' for SJ State part of a real rivalry for Fresno State

By
QB&A: 'Deep seeded hate' for SJ State part of a real rivalry for FS

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to discuss topics such as possible panic time for the Bills, a preview of Thanksgiving Day games and the Fresno State/San Jose State rivalry.

All topics include:

  • Panic time for the Bills?
  • Teams 'figuring out' Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes?
  • Preview of Thanksgiving Day games
  • What does Las Vegas do with Derek Carr?
  • Logistics of a short week of prep
  • Cardinals + Colt McCoy
  • Tom Brady's arm improvement since 'The Man in the Arena'
  • Fresno State v. San Jose State rivalry
