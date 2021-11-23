All topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: 'Deep seeded hate' for SJ State part of a real rivalry for Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to discuss topics such as possible panic time for the Bills, a preview of Thanksgiving Day games and the Fresno State/San Jose State rivalry.
Panic time for the Bills? Teams 'figuring out' Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes? Preview of Thanksgiving Day games What does Las Vegas do with Derek Carr? Logistics of a short week of prep Cardinals + Colt McCoy Tom Brady's arm improvement since 'The Man in the Arena' Fresno State v. San Jose State rivalry
