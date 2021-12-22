QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Why analytics are a cop-out & how FS can go 'from good to great' in 2022

Bills v. Patriots...will Belichick run back the game plan?

Can the Raiders win again?

Why do they keep putting Derek Carr at WR?

Judging teams by what they're doing in December (49ers/Dolphins) not by what they did early in the year (Cardinals/Bucs)

Why analytics are a cop out for NFL coaches

Impressions on Fresno State football after win in the New Mexico Bowl

How the Bulldogs can go from good to great in 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to discuss topics such as how Fresno State can go from good to great, why the Raiders keep putting Derek Carr at wide receiver and why analytics are a cop-out for NFL coaches.All topics include: