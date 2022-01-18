qba

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Josh Allen's near perfect game 'like Steve Young in the playoffs'

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.

This week's topics include:

  • Mike Mayock fired
  • Should Rich Bisaccia stay in Vegas?
  • Derek Carr's playoff debut
  • Josh Allen's "perfect" playoff game
  • What to watch for in the Bills/Chiefs game
  • Rams dismantling of the Cardinals
  • Will there be a fall guy in Dallas?
  • Why no one wants to play the 49ers
  • Does cold weather really affect teams?
