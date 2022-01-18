This week's topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Josh Allen's near perfect game 'like Steve Young in the playoffs'
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.
Mike Mayock fired Should Rich Bisaccia stay in Vegas? Derek Carr's playoff debut Josh Allen's "perfect" playoff game What to watch for in the Bills/Chiefs game Rams dismantling of the Cardinals Will there be a fall guy in Dallas? Why no one wants to play the 49ers Does cold weather really affect teams?
