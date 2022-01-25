This week's topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Allen on his way to a 'gold jacket' after showing v. Chiefs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.
This week's topics include:
Where Bills v. Chiefs ranks all time Josh Allen's breakthrough game Best defense can't stop Mahomes...who can? Stafford validation game? Time for Brady to retire? How the 49ers got back into the NFC Championship What to make of the Aaron Rodgers saga
This week's topics include:
