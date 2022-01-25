qba

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Allen on his way to a 'gold jacket' after showing v. Chiefs

By
QB&A: Allen on his way to a ‘gold jacket’ after showing v. Chiefs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.

This week's topics include:

  • Where Bills v. Chiefs ranks all time
  • Josh Allen's breakthrough game
  • Best defense can't stop Mahomes...who can?
  • Stafford validation game?
  • Time for Brady to retire?
  • How the 49ers got back into the NFC Championship
  • What to make of the Aaron Rodgers saga
