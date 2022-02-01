qba

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Super Bowl preview and what's next for Carr/Raiders

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.

This week's topics include:

  • How in the world are the Bengals in the Super Bowl?
  • What went wrong for Patrick Mahomes
  • Matthew Stafford comes through
  • End for Jimmy G?
  • What to make of the Raiders 'Patriot Pairing' at coach + GM
  • Tom Brady's retirement
  • Looking back on Trent's takes throughout the season (right + wrong)
    More TOP STORIES News