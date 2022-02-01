This week's topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Super Bowl preview and what's next for Carr/Raiders
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.
This week's topics include:
How in the world are the Bengals in the Super Bowl? What went wrong for Patrick Mahomes Matthew Stafford comes through End for Jimmy G? What to make of the Raiders 'Patriot Pairing' at coach + GM Tom Brady's retirement Looking back on Trent's takes throughout the season (right + wrong)
This week's topics include:
QBA
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News