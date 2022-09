QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Raiders, Bills & Fresno State looking to manage massive expectations

Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.

FRESNO, Calif. -- This week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to discuss topics such as how Fresno State, the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders look to manage their expectations.

All topics include:

Derek Carr + Davante Adams reunion in Las Vegas

Did the Raiders do enough to win the AFC West?

Is this the year for Josh Allen + the Bills?

49ers QB situation with Jimmy G + Trey Lance

NFL team to watch this year

Fresno State's season opener v. Cal Poly

Outlook on Oregon State team led by Jonathan Smith

Freedom Bowl lookback (30 years)

Lipscomb Academy a top 25 team in the country