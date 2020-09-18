This week's topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Veteran quarterbacks will shine in 2020
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.
Why coaches/quarterbacks with continuity will have success in 2020 Derek Carr and the Raiders week 1 win Why veteran quarterbacks will "torch" defenses in empty stadiums Josh Allen and the Bills week 1 win Why the NFC West might be the deepest conference Why football is needed even during a pandemic State of college football
