QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Fresno State needs a slow ramp up ahead of MW restart

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.

This week's topics include:

  • Josh Allen's comeback win and the "chip" he still has from not getting recruited to Fresno State
  • Why you shouldn't sell your Raiders stock just yet
  • Mahomes magic
  • Aaron Rodgers "revenge tour"
  • The Mountain West's restart and Fresno State's ramp up plan
  • Changes to football's offseason after the COVID-19 pandemic
