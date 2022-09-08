Britain's Queen Elizabeth II 'under medical supervision,' Buckingham Palace says

The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health."

LONDON -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is "under medical supervision" because "doctors are concerned" about her health, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the palace said. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File

Th 96-year-old monarch has spent the summer at Balmoral Castle, the royal family's estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. On Wednesday, the queen canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest, a source at Buckingham Palace told ABC News. At the time, the palace would not comment on the queen's health beyond saying she was heeding doctors' advice to rest.

