Quick work by firefighters save Central Fresno apartment units after carports catch on fire

Firefighters say a quick response to an overnight fire helped keep a blaze from causing more damage. Overnight they were called to an apartment complex because carports next to one of the buildings were on fire.The fire was called out just before two Tuesday morning at the complex on Clay, near Olive and Cedar. When firefighters arrived they found flames engulfing four-attached carports. One of the ports was connected to an apartment.Crews woke up all the residents and evacuated them immediately as they attacked the flames to keep them from spreading.Tony Escobedo with the Fresno Fire Department said, "We were successful. Some of the items that created a little bit of a problem for us was that these were sealed carports. We had a couple of explosions during the efforts of opening them up, come to realize they were propane tanks-- obviously that created a little bit of a risk."Due to the fire, power was turned off to some of the units. It's unclear at this time just home many families were temporarily displaced by this, but we did speak with one woman who is being helped by the Red Cross.PG&E is expected to be out to fix the damaged wiring.There were no reported injuries and the cause of this fire is still under investigation.