R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges

HAPPENING NOW: R. Kelly back in court facing nearly a dozen new counts of sexual related felony charges. The new charges include four aggravated criminal sexual assault charges.

CHICAGO -- Embattled singer R. Kelly returned to court Thursday morning where he pleaded not guilty to a long list of new charges.Thursday's hearing comes one week after prosecutors announced nearly a dozen new counts of sex related felonies. The new charges include four aggravated criminal sexual assault charges.Each charge carries a maximum prison term of 30 years. Prosecutors said the sexual abuse had been going on for years.Back in February, Kelly pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving three girls and one woman.Kelly's lawyer Steve Greenberg said the accuser in the new charges is one of the four woman from the previous case."It's the same case, it's just they changed what they charged him with," Greenberg said. "It's the same facts."Despite the new charges, Kelly's legal team says they are confident the singer will be proven innocent."You heard the judge say the same bond, same evidence and we expect the same result," Greenberg said.Right now, R Kelly's team said the singer is focused on performing."I think they're working on that and hopefully he'll be able to perform," Greenberg said. "I know he performed at a private party this past weekend. He was very good, the man's got a lot of talent."Kelly is scheduled to be back in court on June 26.