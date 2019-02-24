R. Kelly remains in jail; singer's finances 'a mess,' lawyer says

CHICAGO --Singer R. Kelly spent a second night in jail after being charged with 10 counts of sex abuse.
Kelly has not yet posted his $100,000 bail after his bond was set at $1 million. His lawyer says, despite assumptions, that the singer's finances are "a mess."
"This is someone who should be wealthy at this point in his career," said Steve Greenberg, Kelly's attorney. "And through mismanagement - through people, hangers on and bad contracts, bad deals, bad leases like he had on his studio - he doesn't really have any money at this point."
Kelly may not even own the rights to his 1998 mega-hit "I Believe I Can Fly," Greenberg said.
Kelly is widely held as one of the most successful R&B artists of all time, with more than 40 million albums sold worldwide. And yet, he owes more than $174,000 in back rent on his West Loop recording studio.
Court documents show that Kelly was also declared in contempt of court two weeks ago because he owes more than $161,000 in child support payments. A judge has ordered him to make those payments by March 6. Kelly will be held in the Cook County Jail until those payments are made, according to that court order.
At Kelly's bond hearing on Saturday, Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke called the accusations against him "disturbing." Lyke said the $1 million figure represented $250,000 for each of the four people the singer is accused of allegedly abusing.
The bond hearing didn't take long, and Kelly, 42, stood with his hands behind his back as prosecutors read graphic details about how Kelly allegedly sexually abused four females in separate attacks over the last 12 years.
Prosecutors also allege that the singer sexually abused a 14-year-old girl, authorities say there is a videotape of the encounter along with DNA evidence.
The R&B star was indicted before a grand jury on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, involving four female minors, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said at a press conference Friday.
A request for reduced bond was granted.
Additionally, Kelly must turn in his passport and cannot have contact with any of the alleged victims or anyone 18 years or younger. Some people who are believed to be victims named in the case were present for the hearing.
He is due back in court Monday.
Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, said they were "very happy" with the bond and called it "fair and reasonable."
WATCH: Steve Greenberg speak after R. Kelly bond hearing
Kelly whose legal name is Robert Kelly, turned himself in to Chicago police at about 8:15 p.m. Friday, hours after the charges were announced.
WATCH: R. Kelly surrenders to Chicago police
Kelly saluted the crowd on the sidewalk as he left his West Side studio, single-file behind his attorney. His entourage popped up an umbrella, trying to guard the Grammy-winning artist as he climbed into a waiting black van, which then took off in a caravan to escort Kelly to CPD central booking.
There Kelly looked defiant, ignoring shouted questions about his fans, accusers and his alleged crimes. Though the singer remained silent as he entered the police station, his attorney called the allegations against him a "lie."
READ: R. Kelly indictment documents
Foxx detailed the charges Friday afternoon. Three of the four victims were between the ages 13 and 17 when the alleged abuse occurred, with Kelly being more than five years older than the victims, Foxx said. The alleged abuse took place between September 1998 and January 2010. The indictment papers do not say where the alleged crimes took place.
Foxx referred to the victims by their initials. The first victim said she was abused four times, between May 26, 1998 and May 25, 1999. The second victim said she was abused twice, between Sept. 26, 1998 and Sept. 25, 2001. The third victim said she was abused on Feb. 18, 2003. The fourth victim said she was abuse three times, between May 1, 2009 and Jan. 31, 2010.
In the indictment, the prosecution addresses the question of the statute of limitations, which is likely to be raised by the defense. It describes how prosecutors can charge Kelly under Illinois law even though the alleged crimes occurred as much as two decades ago.
The indictment says in at least one instance, the abuse of a minor occurred between 1998 and 1999 but that it clearly fell within the 20-year charging window allowed under Illinois law. The 20-year period only begins, it says, after a victim turns 18.
Foxx said aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a class 2 felony. If convicted, Kelly could face up to seven years in prison for each count. If a judge decides the sentences should be consecutive, he could be sentenced to up to 70 years in prison. Foxx said probation is an option.
Kelly was charged a week after Michael Avenatti, the attorney whose clients have included porn star Stormy Daniels, said he recently gave Chicago prosecutors new video evidence of the singer having sex with an underage girl. It was not immediately clear if the charges were connected to that video.
WATCH: Michael Avenatti speaks after R. Kelly's bond hearing