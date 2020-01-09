R. Kelly's girlfriend charged after Chicago Trump Tower fight on singer's birthday

CHICAGO -- The girlfriend of R. Kelly has been charged with a misdemeanor after a fight at Trump Tower in Chicago Wednesday.

Chicago police said they were called to Trump Tower Wednesday afternoon for a fight between two women in the residential part of the building.

Police said they were called to the building at 400-North Wabash at about 2 p.m. for a fight between two women.

Police said a 22-year-old woman and 24-year-old women were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical when the 24-year-old struck the 22-year-old in the face.

The physical fight then continued until they were separated by someone else at the scene, police said.

The 22-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries in good condition.

Police said Joycelyn Savage, 24, turned herself into police and has been charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

The fight occurred on Kelly's 53rd birthday. Kelly is held in a Chicago jail charged with sexually abusing underage girls.

Previous coverage:
'Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning' premiers on Lifetime
Federal records reveal wide scope of R. Kelly racketeering investigation
R. Kelly hit with new bribery charges in NYC, prosecutors say
Judge denies bid to raise R. Kelly's bond in state case
R. Kelly trial date set on federal sex crimes charges filed in Chicago
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoiscelebrityfightentertainmentmusicchicago police departmentsex crimes
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in bullet-riddled car, blood trail leads to second shooting victim
Visalia couple accused of baiting thieves to their home to assault them with a bat and recording it
Porterville man faces life in prison for alleged sexual abuse at daycare
Local business owners, city leaders shocked by CA Food Expo dissolve
Domestic violence suspect surrenders to Fresno police after hours-long standoff
Fresno hiker found alive after going missing in Utah canyon speaks out
House to vote on restraining Trump's actions against Iran
Show More
Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back
Las Vegas firefighters discover illegal, homemade gas station
Woman arrested for assaulting Fresno officer has past run-in with authorities
Mom and daughter go from homelessness to receiving higher educations
Clovis Unified kitchen supervisor teaches manners to her students
More TOP STORIES News