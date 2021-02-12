'Bachelor' frontrunner Rachael apologizes for racist actions; show host Chris Harrison also issues related apology

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=9354209" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandy Kenyon reports on "The Bachelor" Matt James.

During the first "Bachelor" season ever to feature a Black man as its lead, frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell is apologizing for her racist actions and holding herself accountable.Kirkconnell posted an apology on Instagram Thursday night after recently uncovered racially insensitive social media posts surfaced.Kirkconnell said, "At one point, I didn't recognize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn't excuse them. I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist."Former "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay is responding, saying "an apology is just a little step in the right direction."Kirkconnell first found herself in hot water after a TikTok went viral, claiming to show her liking posts with the Confederate flag and even sharing QAnon conspiracy theories.And just last week, a post on Reddit allegedly showed the "Bachelor" contestant at a 2018 "Old South" college formal, or a plantation-themed party.On Tuesday, the franchise's host Chris Harrison addressed the photo in question in an "Extra" interview with former "Bachelorette" Lindsay."Well, Rachel, is it a good look in 2018, or is it not a good look in 2021? Because there's a big difference," Harrison said.In response, Lindsay said "It's not a good look ever. Because she's celebrating the Old South. If I went to that party, what would I represent at that party?"Harrison's comments also sparked major backlash and an apology.He also took to Instagram to say "...I took a stance on topics about which I should have been better informed. What I now realize I have done is cause harm by wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism."Lindsay said Harrison's comments show "the work isn't done.""You have the face, the spokesperson of that franchise say the things that were said this week," she said.