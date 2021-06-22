movie news

Rachel Zegler to play Snow White in Disney live-action film

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

First look of reimagined Snow White ride at Disneyland

LOS ANGELES -- Rachel Zegler is going from the West Side to Disney.

Zegler, a Colombian-American actress who will make her feature film debut in December in the long-awaited Steven Spielberg-directed "West Side Story," has been cast to play iconic Disney princess Snow White in an upcoming live-action reimagining of the story, Disney confirmed to CNN.

"Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale," director Marc Webb said in a statement.

Webb, whose other films include "(500) Days of Summer" and "The Amazing Spider-Man," has been signed on to direct the new take on Snow since May 2019.

Production is anticipated to begin in 2022.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. ABC Owned Television Stations contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesdisneymovie newsotrc
MOVIE NEWS
The 'West Side Story' advice Rita Moreno shared with Ariana DeBose
'Rust' script supervisor sues Alec Baldwin, producers
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer (and Tom Holland) surprises fans
Crew member sues Alec Baldwin, others over 'Rust' shooting
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News