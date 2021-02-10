more in common

Surge in Racism Against Asian Americans Spurs Calls for Change

SAN FRANCISCO -- A surge in brutal attacks against Asian-Americans, including a recent attack on a 91-year-old Thai man in San Francisco, has many calling for drastic change. So where do we go from here?

"I wish I could say the situation has improved, but unfortunately I think it's gotten worse," says ABC 7 San Francisco reporter Dion Lim. She has been relentlessly covering the increase in anti-Asian racism since the start of the pandemic, and while things may seem bad, she says there is hope. "We've seen activism at a level we've never had before."

Watch as we check in with Dion and learn more about why she thinks this surge is occurring and what we can do to stop it.

CLICK HERE for more stories about people coming together despite their differences.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkbay areamore in commonracismasian americanviolencelocalish
MORE IN COMMON
Racism Against Asian-Americans: What Can We Do About It?
Natasha Ofili becomes first deaf Black character in a video game
Former Neo-Nazi removes swastika tattoos
COVID nurse gives back to homeless on her commute
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New vaccine site coming to Central CA, Governor met with protestors chanting 'recall Newsom'
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver after stopping to help another driver involved in crash
2 killed in southwest Fresno crash, road closed for investigation
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack: LIVE
Audra McDonald tweets support for Tower Theatre amid ongoing controversy
Fresno council member pushes for city to file lawsuit against FUSD
Lost your job? How to not lose access to key tax credits
Show More
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Dinuba
More people turning to alcohol, drugs during pandemic: UC Merced study
CA High Speed Rail officials want to tap remaining bond funds
Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Delhi
COVID-19 vaccination clinic officially opens in Merced
More TOP STORIES News