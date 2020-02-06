FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A CEO of a well-known company in Arizona has lost his job for the choice words he used while in an Uber.
The ride-share company driver said when he asked the passenger to sit in the back seat instead of the front, the man started using racial slurs.
Arizona State student, Randy Clark: Front seat use is reserved for parties of three or more.
CEO: Is it because I'm white? And you're a f***** N****? You are a ***** idiot."
Clark says he started implementing a policy to not allow anyone in his front seat after he was sexually assaulted.
That rule was never a problem until this man tried to hop in the front.
Clark: Mind sitting in the back?
CEO: No, I don't like to sit there.
Clark: I don't like when people sit in the front.
CEO: I'm here, sitting in the back.
CLARK: Sir, please leave my vehicle.
The driver quickly filed a complaint with Uber, and then did some digging on his own.
He learned the customer was the CEO of an organic fertilizer company in Tempe.
Uber has issued a statement saying they have suspended the CEO's account while they investigate.
The passenger has also reached out to Clark directly to apologize for his use of racial slurs.
CEO of Arizona company fired after yelling racial slurs at Uber driver
UBER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News