CEO of Arizona company fired after yelling racial slurs at Uber driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A CEO of a well-known company in Arizona has lost his job for the choice words he used while in an Uber.The ride-share company driver said when he asked the passenger to sit in the back seat instead of the front, the man started using racial slurs.Arizona State student, Randy Clark:CEO:Clark says he started implementing a policy to not allow anyone in his front seat after he was sexually assaulted.That rule was never a problem until this man tried to hop in the front.Clark:CEO:Clark:CEO:CLARK:The driver quickly filed a complaint with Uber, and then did some digging on his own.He learned the customer was the CEO of an organic fertilizer company in Tempe.Uber has issued a statement saying they have suspended the CEO's account while they investigate.The passenger has also reached out to Clark directly to apologize for his use of racial slurs.