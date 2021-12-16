Rack Room Shoes announces 2021 Teacher of the Year

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teacher in the North Valley is getting national recognition and bringing in $10,000 worth of equipment for the elementary school where he works.Sue Lee teaches at John Muir Elementary in Merced and was nominated for teacher of the year by Rack Room Shoes.The nominations were done through online voting and a social media campaign.Once voting ended, Mister Lee was one of the five winners across the entire country.Lee says the $10,000 will go toward IPads, Apple TVs and other tools to allow him to have an easier time while teaching and make sure his students have the newest equipment.