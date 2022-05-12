Meeting held to discuss recent violence at central Fresno park

EMBED <>More Videos

Meeting held to discuss recent violence at central Fresno park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Concerned neighbors in central Fresno held a special meeting with police Wednesday to discuss public safety.

Residents living near Radio Park joined together with officers and neighborhood watch officials.

A recent uptick in crime near the area has left some people worried.

RELATED: 2 hospitalized after shooting at central Fresno park, police say

The meeting tried to calm those fears by explaining the importance of programs like neighborhood watch.

Residents received more information about what the watch does and how they can get involved in keeping their streets safe.

"Last year, the chief put out a press release about all hands on deck," says Mary Wienholz-Haskin. "As a resident, I'm part of that ship too. It's our mission to rally the residents to be part of that ship and to work together to help solve these issues."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno police departmentcommunity
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Crews reach 50% containment on wildfire in Fresno County
At least 20 homes destroyed in SoCal brush fire, fire chief says
Attack on Fresno street vendor prompts 6-year prison sentence
3 FUSD students in controversial social media post identified
2 sentenced to life in prison for murder of Valley gas station clerk
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 99 in Madera County
Show goes on at Visalia Fox Theatre after nearby fire
Show More
What new CA program for first-time homebuyers means for Valley
Baby formula shortage felt by Valley parents
Timeline of Alabama inmate, prison guard's 11-day escape, capture
West Nile Virus confirmed in mosquitoes collected in Fresno County
Valley Children's, Central CA Food Bank join hands to feed hungry kids
More TOP STORIES News