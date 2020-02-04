Raging fire destroys Fresno County business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A raging fire consumed a Fresno County market early Tuesday morning.The blaze was first reported just after 4:00 a.m. at Jennie's Market on Cherry Avenue and Central, just north of the town of Easton.Firefighters say a small home is attached to the business. The family woke up, smelled smoke, and saw flames.The three adults were able to make it out of the home within minutes. No one was injured.Fire crews say the family did not have a working smoke alarm. Investigators believe the cause of the fire was electrical.The business was destroyed.Deputies are being called in to block off nearby streets. Cherry Avenue between Central and American has been shut down. Drivers will be forced to take another route.