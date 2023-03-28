Dry weather on Monday allowed crews shore up dozens of levee breaks ahead of the next storm expected on Tuesday.

Break in rain helps Tulare County crews brace for next storm

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dry weather on Monday allowed crews shore up dozens of levee breaks ahead of the next storm expected on Tuesday.

"We're doing everything we can to fortify any type of breaches or levee breaks in the riverbanks but this is going to be with us for a few months so just prepare accordingly," said Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman.

Tulare County Fire crews focused on areas hardest hit by recent storms and dozens of levee breaches.

Near Allensworth and Alpaugh, they spent the day filling sandbags.

Along the St. John's River, choppers dropped super sacks of sand along the riverbank to prevent flooding.

"This effects the entire 4400 square miles so you have everything from mountain communities to the Alpaugh and Allensworth communities. There's nobody immune to any of these damages," said Chief Norman.

People across the county are also encouraged to do what they can to protect their property.

Sandbags are available at several county fire stations.

Chief Norman is also reminding the public to heed posted warnings and road closures, as teams have made 170 rescues amid the recent flooding.