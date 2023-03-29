Kings County crews, residents prepare for rain and flood threats

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews were busy preparing for possible damage as the rain returned to Kings County on Tuesday.

A CalFire helicopter was seen flying back and forth above fields in Corcoran as it worked to secure a breach in a canal.

Teams on the ground used what they call super sacks to prevent the breach from getting any wider.

Residents nearby took their own measures to secure their properties, including digging trenches to stop water from getting into their homes.

"We are trying our best to get that information out there," said Kyria Martinez with Kings County.

Martinez said the county and cities have made sandbags available and are working to alert people directly of any threats to their homes.

"We are reaching out to constituents and letting them know that if they aren't in those blue zones to be prepared for any possible flooding, you know, now and in the month coming," said Martinez.

State agencies are also getting involved to help reopen roads.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority worked from the 21st up until late Saturday night to reopen Whitley Avenue East of State Route 43.

"We wanted to create multiple options for evacuation or access as required," said Garth Fernandez, Central Valley Regional Director of California High-Speed Rail Authority.

The section of road was closed down earlier in the month for construction of the high-speed rail. The rain and reopening of the road will delay the project, but Fernandez said the reopening was an easy decision to make.

"When you look at all the suffering that's happening with people flooding and losing their homes and losing their livelihood, it is very difficult to say 'Hey, you know what, I am going to not help in this regard,'" said Fernandez,

County officials warn more road closures will likely happen with the upcoming storms and they want to remind people to not drive around those closure barriers.