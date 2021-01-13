Rainbow Ballroom in downtown Fresno up for sale as owners look to retire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Rainbow Ballroom in downtown Fresno is up for sale for just under $4 million.The property on Broadway Street in the Mural District went on the market after the owners announced their retirement after 32 years.Thousands of events have been hosted at the venue, including concerts, New Year's parties and proms.The owners hope a venue operator will purchase the building, which is more than 18,000 square feet.The ballroom has recently been remodeled and has an existing liquor license.