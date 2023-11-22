Rainbow Bridge between US, Canada closed following explosion: Sources

The Rainbow Bridge connecting the U.S. and Canada at Niagara Falls, New York, has been closed after an explosion on the U.S. side of the bridge, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

The Niagara Falls mayor's office said the incident involved a vehicle crossing into the U.S.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she's closely monitoring the situation.

The FBI is at the scene.

FILE - The Rainbow Bridge spans the Niagara River and connects Niagara Falls, N.Y., left, to Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Law enforcement is placing K-9 officers on each of the international bridges in the area as a precautionary measure, according to sources.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.