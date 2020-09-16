Business

Smoky haze in the Valley preventing proper development pace for raisin crop

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The smoky haze which has settled over the Valley is keeping the raisin crop from developing at a normal pace.

"I didn't know there'd be so much smoke," says Stan Morita. "Smoke is actually getting in the way of the sun, which is also slowing down the drying process for the raisins."

Morita has been busy turning his trays over to move the raisins around and make sure they were getting enough heat so they can properly dry.

"It's like grilling a steak," he said. "You've got to do both sides. We stopped turning as a regular process to save money but we do it when we need to."

Some grapes are just now being laid out to dry, so it may be an anxious wait for some Valley growers.

When the sun is out, its heat can turn a grape into a raisin within two weeks.

"The lower temps are hindering our drying time extremely," says Dwayne Cardoza with the Raisin Bargaining Association. "All that smoke, we haven't had very much sun."

Mold has become a concern for some of the raisins still drying.

Cardoza says this year, it will take a lot longer before growers can send their raisins to the processor.

"Dale, I really don't recall having that much product on the ground for that long of a period," he said.

All that wildfire smoke and ash in the air isn't a big concern to growers. They say workers have N95 masks available.

The raisins will also be washed at the processing plant.

Growers are especially worried about raisin grapes picked after Labor Day, especially since we're expected to see temperatures drop into the 80's soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnoagricultureair qualityfarmingsmoke
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 220,025 acres burned with 16% containment
Fire solutions? Different views from VP candidate, governor, Fresno supervisor
SQF Complex Fire: 107,101 acres burned, 12% contained
Video shows Creek Fire overrun firefighters trying to save neighborhood
Creek Fire: Some can go home after evacuation orders lifted
Fresno Co. judge orders Immanuel Schools to 'cease and desist' in-person instruction
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
Intense video shows SQF Complex Fire approaching home
Some stay behind as SQF Complex Fires close in on Tulare Co. communities
Creek Fire: Fresno laundromat washes clothes of fire evacuees for free
Air quality remains unhealthy for Central Valley today
Woman killed by car after falling onto central Fresno roadway
More TOP STORIES News