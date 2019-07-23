Rally calls for safer San Francisco streets following deadly crash involving Clovis couple

By Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO -- Fourteen names were emotionally read from the steps of San Francisco City Hall on Tuesday morning. They were the names of the 14 pedestrians and cyclists killed on city streets this year.

"We have been failing for a long time," former police commissioner Suzy Loftus said. "When I have to stand here and listen to the 14 names and know one of them is a 14-year-old baby, who I attended her funeral because she was on my daughter's soccer team, this is a San

Francisco story."

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows wife shielding husband before deadly SF crash
EMBED More News Videos

In the video, you can see that Kelly Dean saw the Tesla coming, stopped, and threw her arm across her husband before the Tesla hit them both.



The groups of advocates called for a state of emergency in response to a devastating crash on Sunday.

A couple from the Fresno-area was in town celebrating their anniversary. In exclusive video obtained by ABC7 News, viewers can see a Tesla blow through a red light. Moments later, the vehicle hits Benjamin Dean and his wife Kelly. The impact sent the couple into the air and killed Benjamin.

"We need significantly more traffic enforcement on our streets," State Senator Scott Wiener said. "We don't have nearly enough traffic enforcement."

RELATED: Police arrest truck driver in connection with fatal San Francisco hit-and-run

Senator Wiener said San Francisco has the ability to get more red light cameras and needs to accelerate some projects to improve street safety.

The SFMTA told ABC7 News they're working on it.

"We hear the pain," Tom McGuire said. "We hear the frustration. We heard it at the podium today and I feel that every day. It's my job to translate that into real concreate changes on our streets."

According to Loftus, in the city and county of San Francisco, traffic fatalities are now on par with the number of homicides.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimearrestteslapedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashdashcam videosfpdpedestrian injuredinvestigationpedestrianscrash
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows wife shielding husband before deadly SF crash
Police say Tesla driver in SF hit Central Valley couple in crosswalk, killing husband
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News