Ramadan celebrations happening in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Muslims here in Central California and around the world are celebrating the start of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth lunar month in the Islamic calendar. It's the holiest of months for more than 1.8 billion Muslims around the world

This is the second Ramadan during the pandemic -- which means many communities will be celebrating with COVID-19 restrictions.

Fasting is required for adult males and females who are not sick, not breastfeeding, not pregnant, not traveling.

Muslims will spend the month of Ramadan each night, reciting some of the holy book, the Holy Qur'an.

After spending the 29-30 days fasting, the day after Ramadan is called Eid al-Fitr.
