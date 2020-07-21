Ramen restaurant opens in Clovis with traditional and new options

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fans of ramen have a new place to try out in Clovis.Ramen Hayashi is now open near Herndon and Fowler.The restaurant serves traditional options and also added different styles of the noodle-dish to its menu.They've also crafted a build-your-own bowl for customers, allowing you to choose your broth, noodles and toppings for each ramen dish you order."We focus on the details," says Kevin Lin. "We make every ramen bowl perfectly before we serve it out and we cook our broth over 12 hours with pork bones and chicken bones."Because of COVID-19, the restaurant is providing additional seating on its patio for outdoor dining or customers can order online for pick-up.