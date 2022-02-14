Scary clowns delivering Valentine's Day grams across Central California

TURLOCK, Calif. (KFSN) -- There are many ways to celebrate with your significant other this Valentine's Day.You could go the traditional route, or you can give your Valentine a fright with the help of a business in Turlock.Be on the lookout for a couple of spooky clowns. They are all dressed up for Ranch of Horror Valentine's Grams.They are bringing flowers, balloons, chocolates and screams to any home or business in central California.The Valentine's Day grams are something that'll be remembered for years.