valentine's day

Scary clowns delivering Valentine's Day grams across Central California

EMBED <>More Videos

Scary clowns delivering Valentine's Day grams across Central California

TURLOCK, Calif. (KFSN) -- There are many ways to celebrate with your significant other this Valentine's Day.

You could go the traditional route, or you can give your Valentine a fright with the help of a business in Turlock.

Be on the lookout for a couple of spooky clowns. They are all dressed up for Ranch of Horror Valentine's Grams.

They are bringing flowers, balloons, chocolates and screams to any home or business in central California.

The Valentine's Day grams are something that'll be remembered for years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniamerced countyvalentine's day
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALENTINE'S DAY
The sweet love story that saved a legendary NYC chocolate shop
'Sweet' Valentine's Day scavenger hunt captivates California city
Valley Animal Center hosts Valentine's Day kissing photo booth
30 Unique Valentine's Day Date Ideas
TOP STORIES
CHP ramps up DUI patrols during Super Bowl
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash in Madera County
Man hit and killed by car while trying to cross Hwy 198 in Visalia
14-year-old boy killed in crash along Hwy 43 in Kings County
Rams beat Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI
Rising temperatures have officials looking towards fire season
LA fans take to streets after Rams win; unlawful assembly declared
Show More
Eminem takes knee during Super Bowl halftime show
Valley TikTok stars featured in online Super Bowl tailgate show
Teenager killed in gang-related shooting outside Fresno bowling alley
Super Bowl halftime show brought all the hip-hop heat
Valley woman reunited with missing French Bulldogs
More TOP STORIES News