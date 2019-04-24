Rapper Bun B shoots intruder at his southwest Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston rapper Bun B and his wife are safe today after the rapper shot a suspected home invader at his home in southwest Houston.

Houston Police say around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the doorbell rang at Bun B's home. His wife answered, thinking it was a delivery person.

Police say the armed suspect, identified as DeMonte Jackson, wore a mask and demanded property.

Bun B's wife directed the robber to their car and while hearing the commotion, Bun B grabbed a gun and came downstairs, said police.

Bun B confronted the suspect in the garage and fired several shots. Jackson fled on foot and later showed up at a hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound, according to HPD.

Jackson was arrested and is now facing three felony charges.

