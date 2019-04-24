Rapper Bun B shoots intruder at his southwest Houston home

Houston Police say around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the doorbell rang at Bun B's home. His wife answered, thinking it was a delivery person.
Police say the armed suspect, identified as DeMonte Jackson, wore a mask and demanded property.
Bun B's wife directed the robber to their car and while hearing the commotion, Bun B grabbed a gun and came downstairs, said police.
Bun B confronted the suspect in the garage and fired several shots. Jackson fled on foot and later showed up at a hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound, according to HPD.
Jackson was arrested and is now facing three felony charges.
