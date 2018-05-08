Rare signed collectibles stolen from Redlands toy store

A Redlands toy store stocked with rare and unique items was burglarized Sunday morning, and the owner hopes to find the thief."They just busted open my window with a baseball bat. All the glass just flew like crazy. I had glass all the way to my back wall," owner Greg Godwin said.The smash-and-grab burglary cost Godwin three very valuable items. He said one of those pieces - a signed WWF championship replica belt is worth more than $1,000."We have a WWF winged-eagle belt that has been signed by Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair and a couple of other wrestlers," Godwin said.In addition to the belt, a rare mint-condition E.T. doll and Freddy Krueger figurine signed by the actor who played the nightmarish character were also taken.Since two of those stolen items were signed collectibles, Godwin said it makes them unique and hard for the thieves to try and sell."The toy community is very small. A lot of people know who we are and know what items we have. Hopefully, this will get out there and people see that these are our items," Godwin said.With that in mind, Godwin hopes the thief or thieves will have a change of heart and return the collectibles. He said he'll accept them - no questions asked.Redlands police said they are investigating the theft.