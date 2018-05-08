CALIFORNIA

Rare signed collectibles stolen from Redlands toy store

EMBED </>More Videos

A Redlands toy store stocked with rare and unique items was burglarized Sunday morning, and the owner hopes to find the thief. (KABC)

By
REDLANDS, Calif. --
A Redlands toy store stocked with rare and unique items was burglarized Sunday morning, and the owner hopes to find the thief.

"They just busted open my window with a baseball bat. All the glass just flew like crazy. I had glass all the way to my back wall," owner Greg Godwin said.

The smash-and-grab burglary cost Godwin three very valuable items. He said one of those pieces - a signed WWF championship replica belt is worth more than $1,000.

"We have a WWF winged-eagle belt that has been signed by Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair and a couple of other wrestlers," Godwin said.

In addition to the belt, a rare mint-condition E.T. doll and Freddy Krueger figurine signed by the actor who played the nightmarish character were also taken.

Since two of those stolen items were signed collectibles, Godwin said it makes them unique and hard for the thieves to try and sell.

"The toy community is very small. A lot of people know who we are and know what items we have. Hopefully, this will get out there and people see that these are our items," Godwin said.

With that in mind, Godwin hopes the thief or thieves will have a change of heart and return the collectibles. He said he'll accept them - no questions asked.

Redlands police said they are investigating the theft.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
thefttoysbusinessburglarycalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News